CymaBay Therapeutics (CBAY) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CymaBay Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CBAY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning. The firm currently has $11.00 price target on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “CymaBay Therapeutics Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. It is focused on the development and commercialization of proprietary new medicines for important human diseases. The Company’s lead product candidate, arhalofenate, is being developed for the treatment of gout. CymaBay Therapeutics Inc. is based in Newark, California. “

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on CBAY. Oppenheimer set a $18.00 price objective on CymaBay Therapeutics and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Sunday, December 9th. HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating on shares of CymaBay Therapeutics in a report on Monday, November 19th. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $17.00 target price on shares of CymaBay Therapeutics and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 7th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of CymaBay Therapeutics from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, November 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $20.56.

Shares of CBAY traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $9.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,143 shares, compared to its average volume of 474,044. The firm has a market capitalization of $518.90 million, a P/E ratio of -12.27 and a beta of 1.78. CymaBay Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $6.31 and a 1 year high of $15.59.

CymaBay Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CBAY) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.04). On average, equities analysts expect that CymaBay Therapeutics will post -1.29 earnings per share for the current year.

In other CymaBay Therapeutics news, CEO Sujal Shah purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $9.90 per share, with a total value of $49,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 100,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $990,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Kurt Von Emster sold 142,381 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.89, for a total value of $1,123,386.09. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 90,000 shares in the company, valued at $710,100. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of CymaBay Therapeutics by 0.7% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,168,632 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $15,683,000 after buying an additional 8,357 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc bought a new stake in shares of CymaBay Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at about $134,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of CymaBay Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at about $152,000. Teachers Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of CymaBay Therapeutics by 10.3% in the third quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 124,408 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,378,000 after buying an additional 11,660 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of CymaBay Therapeutics by 55.2% in the third quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC now owns 43,720 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $484,000 after buying an additional 15,542 shares during the period. 94.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CymaBay Therapeutics Company Profile

CymaBay Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and providing therapies to treat liver and other chronic diseases. Its lead product candidate is seladelpar, a selective agonist of peroxisome proliferator-activated receptor delta, which has completed Phase II clinical study for the treatment of primary biliary cholangitis, as well as patients with nonalcoholic steatohepatitis.

