Cybg (CYBG) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by UBS Group

Cybg (LON:CYBG)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by research analysts at UBS Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, investing.thisismoney.co.uk reports.

CYBG has been the subject of several other reports. Berenberg Bank lowered Cybg to a “hold” rating and set a GBX 350 ($4.57) target price for the company. in a report on Monday, September 17th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Cybg to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from GBX 285 ($3.72) to GBX 215 ($2.81) in a research report on Friday, November 23rd. Shore Capital reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Cybg in a research report on Monday, November 19th. Barclays started coverage on Cybg in a research report on Tuesday, October 23rd. They set an “underweight” rating and a GBX 280 ($3.66) price objective for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Cybg to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from GBX 310 ($4.05) to GBX 220 ($2.87) in a research report on Tuesday, December 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cybg has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 277.70 ($3.63).

Get Cybg alerts:

LON:CYBG opened at GBX 183.10 ($2.39) on Monday. Cybg has a 52 week low of GBX 257.10 ($3.36) and a 52 week high of GBX 341.60 ($4.46).

In other Cybg news, insider David Duffy sold 77,075 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 182 ($2.38), for a total value of £140,276.50 ($183,296.09). Also, insider Tim Wade bought 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 184 ($2.40) per share, with a total value of £55,200 ($72,128.58). Insiders acquired 80,211 shares of company stock valued at $15,565,043 over the last 90 days.

Cybg Company Profile

CYBG PLC, through its subsidiaries, provides retail and business banking products and services to individuals and businesses under the Clydesdale Bank, Yorkshire Bank, B, and Virgin Money brands in the United Kingdom. It operates through SME Banking and Retail Banking segments. The SME Banking segment offers a range of banking products and services, including business current accounts; and secured and unsecured term loans, business overdrafts, and invoice and asset financing products and services.

Featured Article: What Are Treasury Bonds?

Receive News & Ratings for Cybg Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cybg and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.