CVS Health Corp (CVS) Position Reduced by Alta Capital Management LLC

Alta Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in CVS Health Corp (NYSE:CVS) by 11.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 606,061 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 77,053 shares during the period. CVS Health accounts for about 2.6% of Alta Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Alta Capital Management LLC owned 0.06% of CVS Health worth $39,709,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. increased its stake in CVS Health by 71.6% in the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 508 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 212 shares during the period. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new position in CVS Health during the 3rd quarter worth about $126,000. MCF Advisors LLC grew its holdings in CVS Health by 284.1% during the 3rd quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 1,713 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $135,000 after acquiring an additional 1,267 shares in the last quarter. Capital Guardian Trust Co. bought a new position in CVS Health during the 3rd quarter worth about $142,000. Finally, Patten Group Inc. grew its holdings in CVS Health by 163.4% during the 3rd quarter. Patten Group Inc. now owns 1,844 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $145,000 after acquiring an additional 1,144 shares in the last quarter. 84.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of CVS Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $96.00 target price on shares of CVS Health in a report on Thursday, January 3rd. Loop Capital set a $80.00 target price on shares of CVS Health and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 28th. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 target price on shares of CVS Health in a report on Thursday, January 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $100.00 target price on shares of CVS Health and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $91.98.

Shares of NYSE:CVS traded down $2.49 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $66.04. The stock had a trading volume of 14,949,634 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,293,467. CVS Health Corp has a one year low of $60.14 and a one year high of $83.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $68.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.19, a P/E/G ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a current ratio of 2.44.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 6th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.02. CVS Health had a net margin of 1.65% and a return on equity of 18.69%. The business had revenue of $47.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $47.22 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.50 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that CVS Health Corp will post 7.04 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 25th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 24th. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.90%.

In other news, CFO David M. Denton sold 25,159 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.13, for a total value of $2,015,990.67. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 403 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,292.39. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Troyen A. Brennan sold 14,229 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.00, for a total transaction of $1,166,778.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

CVS Health Company Profile

CVS Health Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated pharmacy health care services. It operates through Pharmacy Services and Retail/LTC segments. The Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions, such as plan design and administration, formulary management, Medicare Part D services, mail order, specialty pharmacy and infusion services, retail pharmacy network management services, prescription management systems, clinical services, disease management programs, and medical pharmacy management services.

