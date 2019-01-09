Cutera (CUTR) Trading 11.6% Higher

Shares of Cutera, Inc. (NASDAQ:CUTR) traded up 11.6% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $13.81 and last traded at $13.78. 517,693 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 4% from the average session volume of 497,465 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.35.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cutera from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 4th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Cutera from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 1st. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Cutera from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 11th. Sidoti set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Cutera and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 5th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Cutera from $45.00 to $29.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.24.

The firm has a market cap of $235.53 million, a PE ratio of 16.52 and a beta of 1.03.

Cutera (NASDAQ:CUTR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 6th. The medical device company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $40.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.03 million. Cutera had a net margin of 11.16% and a negative return on equity of 0.50%. Cutera’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.42 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Cutera, Inc. will post -0.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CUTR. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in Cutera in the 2nd quarter valued at $11,804,000. Emerald Advisers Inc. PA bought a new stake in Cutera in the 3rd quarter valued at $5,116,000. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust bought a new stake in Cutera in the 3rd quarter valued at $4,640,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Cutera by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,024,978 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $65,914,000 after acquiring an additional 126,213 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC increased its holdings in Cutera by 24.7% in the 3rd quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 509,200 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $16,574,000 after acquiring an additional 100,700 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.36% of the company’s stock.

About Cutera (NASDAQ:CUTR)

Cutera, Inc, a medical device company, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and services laser and other energy based aesthetics systems worldwide. The company offers enlighten platform, a laser system that is used for tattoo removal, as well as for the treatment of benign pigmented lesions; excel HR platform, a hair removal solution for various skin types; and truSculpt, a high-powered radio frequency platform designed for deep tissue heating.

