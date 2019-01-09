Curbstone Financial Management Corp Raises Position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (MUB)

Curbstone Financial Management Corp boosted its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) by 0.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 70,700 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the period. iShares National Muni Bond ETF accounts for about 2.3% of Curbstone Financial Management Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Curbstone Financial Management Corp’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $7,709,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. McAdam LLC purchased a new position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $102,000. Hirtle Callaghan & Co LLC raised its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 420.6% in the third quarter. Hirtle Callaghan & Co LLC now owns 1,135 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $123,000 after buying an additional 917 shares during the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 128.1% in the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,161 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $125,000 after buying an additional 652 shares during the last quarter. Palo Capital Inc. purchased a new position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the third quarter worth about $127,000. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the third quarter worth about $151,000.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF stock traded down $0.14 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $108.80. The stock had a trading volume of 35,373 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,776,326. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $106.42 and a 12-month high of $110.59.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 19th were issued a $0.2198 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 18th. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.42%.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Profile

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

