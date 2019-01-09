Curbstone Financial Management Corp Acquires 200 Shares of Colgate-Palmolive (CL)

Curbstone Financial Management Corp raised its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) by 1.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,870 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $1,093,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moody National Bank Trust Division purchased a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive in the fourth quarter worth about $94,000. Bridgeworth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive in the second quarter worth about $120,000. Price Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive in the third quarter worth about $121,000. O Brien Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive in the third quarter worth about $123,000. Finally, IMS Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 631.6% in the third quarter. IMS Capital Management now owns 2,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. 74.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CL stock opened at $60.55 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $51.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.75. Colgate-Palmolive has a 1-year low of $57.41 and a 1-year high of $77.91.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 26th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72. The company had revenue of $3.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.89 billion. Colgate-Palmolive had a net margin of 13.55% and a return on equity of 12,004.60%. Colgate-Palmolive’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.73 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Colgate-Palmolive will post 2.96 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $62.00 to $58.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 29th. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. UBS Group set a $71.00 price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 17th. Atlantic Securities assumed coverage on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a report on Thursday, September 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $71.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, October 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $67.71.

Colgate-Palmolive Profile

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The company offers oral care products, including toothpastes, toothbrushes, and mouthwashes, as well as pharmaceutical products for dentists and other oral health professionals; personal care products comprising bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, and deodorants and antiperspirants; and home care products, such as laundry and dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other related products.

