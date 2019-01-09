Cubic (CUB) PT Set at $85.00 by Drexel Hamilton

Drexel Hamilton set a $85.00 target price on Cubic (NYSE:CUB) in a research note published on Tuesday morning. The firm currently has a buy rating on the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cubic from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 9th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Cubic from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, November 1st. Needham & Company LLC upgraded shares of Cubic from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $80.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, November 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Cubic from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and reduced their price target for the company from $75.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Friday, November 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Cubic presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $72.17.

CUB traded up $0.76 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $58.03. 2,025 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 203,020. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Cubic has a fifty-two week low of $50.61 and a fifty-two week high of $77.35. The company has a market cap of $1.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 90.41 and a beta of 1.15.

Cubic (NYSE:CUB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 15th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by ($0.27). Cubic had a return on equity of 2.79% and a net margin of 0.95%. The business had revenue of $379.71 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $360.27 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.49 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Cubic will post 2.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of CUB. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Cubic by 2.8% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,471,624 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $326,652,000 after purchasing an additional 123,737 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Cubic by 2.8% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,466,422 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $180,171,000 after purchasing an additional 67,512 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc raised its stake in Cubic by 2.8% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 2,466,422 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $180,171,000 after purchasing an additional 67,512 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Cubic by 3.1% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 310,181 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $22,660,000 after purchasing an additional 9,459 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mesirow Financial Investment Management Equity Management purchased a new stake in Cubic in the third quarter valued at approximately $17,899,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.62% of the company’s stock.

Cubic Company Profile

Cubic Corporation provides various integrated solutions worldwide. Its solutions enhance the situational understanding for transportation, defense, and training customers, as well as for command, control, communications, computers, intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (C4ISR) customers. The company operates through three segments: Cubic Transportation Systems (CTS), Cubic Global Defense Systems (CGD), and Cubic Mission Solutions (CMS).

