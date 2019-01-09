CubeSmart (CUBE) Shares Sold by AQR Capital Management LLC

AQR Capital Management LLC lowered its position in CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) by 12.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 168,807 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 24,054 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC owned 0.09% of CubeSmart worth $4,816,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in CubeSmart by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,896,899 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $396,479,000 after purchasing an additional 267,274 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in CubeSmart by 170.7% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 9,565,516 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $272,904,000 after purchasing an additional 6,031,338 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in CubeSmart by 77.5% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,910,336 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $111,561,000 after purchasing an additional 1,707,863 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in CubeSmart by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,816,976 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $80,367,000 after purchasing an additional 9,755 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brookfield Asset Management Inc. raised its position in CubeSmart by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,713,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $77,410,000 after purchasing an additional 42,500 shares during the last quarter.

Get CubeSmart alerts:

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Bank of America raised shares of CubeSmart from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.22 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, November 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CubeSmart from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 29th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of CubeSmart in a report on Thursday, October 25th. ValuEngine raised shares of CubeSmart from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 20th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of CubeSmart from $33.00 to $29.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.91.

CUBE opened at $28.90 on Wednesday. CubeSmart has a 52 week low of $25.22 and a 52 week high of $33.18. The firm has a market cap of $5.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 0.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.04 and a quick ratio of 0.04.

CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.18). CubeSmart had a net margin of 26.43% and a return on equity of 9.34%. The firm had revenue of $153.37 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $150.76 million. Equities analysts expect that CubeSmart will post 1.64 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 2nd will be issued a $0.32 dividend. This is a positive change from CubeSmart’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 31st. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.43%. CubeSmart’s payout ratio is 80.50%.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: This story was originally posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this story on another publication, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of United States and international copyright and trademark legislation. The legal version of this story can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/01/09/cubesmart-cube-shares-sold-by-aqr-capital-management-llc.html.

CubeSmart Company Profile

CubeSmart is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust. The Company's self-storage properties are designed to offer affordable, easily accessible and secure storage space for residential and commercial customers. According to the 2018 Self-Storage Almanac, CubeSmart is one of the top three owners and operators of self-storage properties in the United States.

Further Reading: Moving Average – How it Helps Investors in Stock Selection

Receive News & Ratings for CubeSmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CubeSmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.