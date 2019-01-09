CUB Energy Inc (CVE:KUB) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$0.03 and last traded at C$0.03, with a volume of 113000 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.03.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 96.20.

Get CUB Energy alerts:

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: “CUB Energy (KUB) Sets New 1-Year Low at $0.03” was first posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this report on another website, it was stolen and reposted in violation of US & international copyright laws. The legal version of this report can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/01/09/cub-energy-kub-sets-new-1-year-low-at-0-03.html.

Cub Energy Inc, a junior oil and gas company, explores for, develops, and produces oil and gas. As of December 31, 2017, the company had 9 licenses with approximately 142,000 net acres in Transcarpathian and Dnieper-Donets basins in Ukraine. Cub Energy Inc was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

Read More: Cost of Equity

Receive News & Ratings for CUB Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CUB Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.