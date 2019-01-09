CTS Eventim AG & Co KGaA (EVD) Receives €43.69 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

CTS Eventim AG & Co KGaA (ETR:EVD) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the nine analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is €43.69 ($50.80).

EVD has been the subject of a number of research reports. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of CTS Eventim AG & Co KGaA in a research report on Tuesday, November 13th. Baader Bank set a €40.00 ($46.51) target price on shares of CTS Eventim AG & Co KGaA and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 12th. equinet set a €40.00 ($46.51) price objective on shares of CTS Eventim AG & Co KGaA and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 13th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €43.50 ($50.58) price objective on shares of CTS Eventim AG & Co KGaA and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 13th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €50.00 ($58.14) target price on shares of CTS Eventim AG & Co KGaA and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 30th.

Shares of EVD opened at €36.66 ($42.63) on Friday. CTS Eventim AG & Co KGaA has a fifty-two week low of €33.64 ($39.12) and a fifty-two week high of €43.26 ($50.30).

CTS Eventim AG & Co KGaA operates in the leisure events market worldwide. It operates through two segments, Ticketing and Live Entertainment. The Ticketing segment produces, sells, brokers, distributes, and markets tickets for concerts, theatre, art, sports, and other events. It markets events (tickets) through eventim.de and using its network platform, eventim.net; in-house ticketing products through eventim.inhouse; sport ticketing products through eventim.tixx and eventim.farm; and self-service products for event organizers through EVENTIM.Light, as well as provides a solution for ticket sales and admission control through evetim.access.

