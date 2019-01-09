Ctrip.Com International Ltd (CTRP) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.04 Billion

Brokerages forecast that Ctrip.Com International Ltd (NASDAQ:CTRP) will post sales of $1.04 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Ctrip.Com International’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.03 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $1.06 billion. Ctrip.Com International posted sales of $980.45 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 6.1%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, March 13th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ctrip.Com International will report full year sales of $4.50 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $4.39 billion to $4.63 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $5.22 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.15 billion to $5.38 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Ctrip.Com International.

Ctrip.Com International (NASDAQ:CTRP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.06. Ctrip.Com International had a return on equity of 4.78% and a net margin of 9.73%. The company had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.34 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.41 earnings per share.

CTRP has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Benchmark dropped their price objective on Ctrip.Com International from $52.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 8th. Oppenheimer set a $47.00 price objective on Ctrip.Com International and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 23rd. Barclays set a $45.00 price objective on Ctrip.Com International and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 18th. Bank of America dropped their target price on Ctrip.Com International from $54.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 14th. Finally, Nomura dropped their target price on Ctrip.Com International from $52.00 to $49.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.06.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Ctrip.Com International during the 3rd quarter valued at $123,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ctrip.Com International by 174.3% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,000 after purchasing an additional 2,383 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ctrip.Com International by 339.6% during the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,000 after purchasing an additional 9,888 shares during the last quarter. Baldwin Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ctrip.Com International by 44.8% during the 3rd quarter. Baldwin Investment Management LLC now owns 6,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Ctrip.Com International during the 2nd quarter valued at $252,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.83% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CTRP traded up $0.70 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $30.18. The stock had a trading volume of 4,252,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,791,450. Ctrip.Com International has a one year low of $25.00 and a one year high of $51.91. The stock has a market cap of $15.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.63 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

About Ctrip.Com International

Ctrip.com International, Ltd. operates as a travel service provider for accommodation reservation, transportation ticketing, packaged tours, and corporate travel management in China. The company acts as an agent for hotel-related transactions and selling air tickets; and provides other related services, including sale of aviation and train insurance, air-ticket delivery services, online check-in, and other value-added services, such as online seat selection and real-time flight status.

