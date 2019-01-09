Crypto.com Price Up 13.2% Over Last Week (MCO)

Crypto.com (CURRENCY:MCO) traded 0.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on January 9th. One Crypto.com token can now be bought for $2.65 or 0.00065483 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Binance, Coinnest, Coinrail and Bithumb. Crypto.com has a market capitalization of $41.87 million and approximately $9.66 million worth of Crypto.com was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Crypto.com has traded up 13.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00009210 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00003072 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 13% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0295 or 0.00000729 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00025126 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $87.05 or 0.02149909 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.58 or 0.00162523 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $9.25 or 0.00228361 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00024790 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded up 9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0048 or 0.00000119 BTC.

TrueUSD (TUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00024901 BTC.

Crypto.com Profile

Crypto.com’s launch date was May 18th, 2017. Crypto.com’s total supply is 31,587,682 tokens and its circulating supply is 15,793,831 tokens. Crypto.com’s official Twitter account is @MCO_Crypto . The official website for Crypto.com is crypto.com . The Reddit community for Crypto.com is /r/Crypto_com . Crypto.com’s official message board is medium.com/@Crypto.com

Buying and Selling Crypto.com

Crypto.com can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit, Gate.io, DDEX, OKEx, HitBTC, LATOKEN, ABCC, Huobi, Upbit, IDEX, Liqui, Bithumb, Coinrail, Bit-Z, BigONE, Coinnest, EXX, Bittrex, Binance, Livecoin and Cobinhood. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Crypto.com directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Crypto.com should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Crypto.com using one of the exchanges listed above.

