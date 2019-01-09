Crowdvilla Point (CROWD) Price Reaches $12.47 on Exchanges

Crowdvilla Point (CURRENCY:CROWD) traded flat against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on January 9th. Over the last seven days, Crowdvilla Point has traded flat against the US dollar. Crowdvilla Point has a total market cap of $0.00 and approximately $1,439.00 worth of Crowdvilla Point was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Crowdvilla Point token can currently be bought for about $12.47 or 0.00308883 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Instant Bitex and Coinhub.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00009094 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00003038 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 12.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0290 or 0.00000719 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00025223 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $87.04 or 0.02157603 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.62 or 0.00164168 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $9.40 or 0.00232991 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00024894 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0046 or 0.00000114 BTC.

TrueUSD (TUSD) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00025010 BTC.

Crowdvilla Point’s total supply is 745,940,000 tokens. The official website for Crowdvilla Point is www.crowdvilla.io . The Reddit community for Crowdvilla Point is /r/Crowdvilla and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Crowdvilla Point’s official Twitter account is @crowdvillaio

Crowdvilla Point can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Instant Bitex and Coinhub. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Crowdvilla Point directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Crowdvilla Point should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Crowdvilla Point using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

