Critical Survey: Helix Biopharma (HBPCF) and Bayer (BAYRY)

Helix Biopharma (OTCMKTS:HBPCF) and Bayer (OTCMKTS:BAYRY) are both medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, dividends, analyst recommendations, risk, profitability and earnings.

Risk & Volatility

Helix Biopharma has a beta of -0.09, meaning that its share price is 109% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Bayer has a beta of 0.95, meaning that its share price is 5% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Helix Biopharma and Bayer’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Helix Biopharma N/A N/A -$6.62 million N/A N/A Bayer $39.55 billion 1.58 $8.29 billion $1.90 9.94

Bayer has higher revenue and earnings than Helix Biopharma.

Dividends

Bayer pays an annual dividend of $0.57 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.0%. Helix Biopharma does not pay a dividend. Bayer pays out 30.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Profitability

This table compares Helix Biopharma and Bayer’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Helix Biopharma N/A -3,232.03% -356.09% Bayer 15.58% 14.31% 6.10%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.1% of Bayer shares are held by institutional investors. 7.6% of Helix Biopharma shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Helix Biopharma and Bayer, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Helix Biopharma 0 0 0 0 N/A Bayer 0 2 3 0 2.60

Summary

Bayer beats Helix Biopharma on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Helix Biopharma

Helix BioPharma Corp., an immune-oncology company, focuses on the development of cancer drugs in Canada. The company is developing L-DOS47 for the treatment of non-squamous small cell lung cancer, as well as for colon, pancreas, and breast cancer; V-DOS47 that targets the vascular epithelial growth factor receptor 2; and chimeric antigen receptor T-cell (CAR-T) therapeutic for the treatment of hematological and solid tumors. The company has collaboration agreement with Moffitt Cancer Center to investigate the pharmacodynamics of L-DOS47 and determine the benefits of combining L-DOS47 with immune checkpoint inhibitors; and with ProMab Biotechnologies, Inc. to develop novel antibody and chimeric antigen receptor T-cell therapy for hematological malignancies, as well as a collaborative research agreement with Affilogic to assess proprietary anti-tumor targeting agents in combination with DOS47. Helix BioPharma Corp. is headquartered in Richmond Hill, Canada.

About Bayer

Bayer Aktiengesellschaft operates as a life science company worldwide. It operates through Pharmaceuticals, Consumer Health, Crop Science, and Animal Health segments. The Pharmaceuticals segment offers prescription products primarily for cardiology and women's health care; specialty therapeutics in the areas of oncology, hematology, and ophthalmology; and diagnostic imaging equipment and contrast agents. The Consumer Health segment markets nonprescription over-the-counter medicines, medical products, and cosmetics in the dermatology, nutritional supplement, analgesic, digestive health, allergy, cold, foot care, and sun protection categories. The Crop Science segment offers crop protection products, seeds, non-agriculture pest control products. The Animal Health segment develops and markets products and solutions for the prevention and treatment of disease in companion and farm animals to vets, farmers, and pet-owners. Bayer Aktiengesellschaft has a collaboration agreement with The University of Texas MD Anderson Cancer Center to develop cancer treatments, as well as Haplogen GmbH. The company was founded in 1863 and is headquartered in Leverkusen, Germany.

