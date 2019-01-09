Critical Survey: Absolute Software (ALSWF) vs. VOESTALPINE AG/ADR (VLPNY)

Absolute Software (OTCMKTS:ALSWF) and VOESTALPINE AG/ADR (OTCMKTS:VLPNY) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings, dividends, profitability, risk and valuation.

Risk & Volatility

Absolute Software has a beta of 0.82, meaning that its stock price is 18% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, VOESTALPINE AG/ADR has a beta of 1.95, meaning that its stock price is 95% more volatile than the S&P 500.

0.3% of Absolute Software shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Absolute Software and VOESTALPINE AG/ADR, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Absolute Software 0 0 0 0 N/A VOESTALPINE AG/ADR 0 0 0 0 N/A

Dividends

Absolute Software pays an annual dividend of $0.24 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.0%. VOESTALPINE AG/ADR pays an annual dividend of $0.21 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.4%. Absolute Software pays out 300.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. VOESTALPINE AG/ADR pays out 20.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Absolute Software and VOESTALPINE AG/ADR’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Absolute Software $93.62 million 2.61 $3.11 million $0.08 75.15 VOESTALPINE AG/ADR $15.09 billion 0.36 $933.94 million $1.03 6.05

VOESTALPINE AG/ADR has higher revenue and earnings than Absolute Software. VOESTALPINE AG/ADR is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Absolute Software, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Absolute Software and VOESTALPINE AG/ADR’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Absolute Software 4.76% -7.95% 4.84% VOESTALPINE AG/ADR 6.03% 12.20% 5.15%

Summary

VOESTALPINE AG/ADR beats Absolute Software on 8 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

Absolute Software Company Profile

Absolute Software Corporation develops, markets, and supports endpoint management and data security solutions for endpoint computing devices in Canada, the United States, and internationally. Its software-as-a-service solutions enable customers to secure endpoints, assess risk, and respond to security threats. The company offers the Absolute platform, which provides reporting and analytic, geotechnology, risk assessment and response, custom query and remediation, application persistence, data awareness, and endpoint investigation to manage and secure endpoints. It also provides endpoint security and IT asset management, risk and compliance, and general data protection regulation solutions. The company markets its products and services through device original equipment manufacturers, distributors, and value added resellers, as well as directly to corporations, government entities, educational institutions, financial services, healthcare sectors, and consumers. Absolute Software Corporation was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

VOESTALPINE AG/ADR Company Profile

voestalpine AG processes, develops, and manufactures steel products worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Steel, High Performance Metals, Metal Engineering, Metal Forming, and Other. The Steel division produces hot and cold-rolled steel strips, as well as electrogalvanized, hot-dip galvanized, and organically coated steel strips; and heavy plates for the energy sector, as well as turbine casings. It serves the automotive, white/consumer goods, building/construction, energy, mechanical engineering, and others. The High Performance Metals segment offers special alloys for the oil and natural gas, aerospace, and energy engineering industries; tool manufacturing, heat treatment, and coating services; and warehousing and preprocessing of special steels, as well as services, including logistics, distribution, and processing for the oil and natural gas industries. The Metal Engineering division offers rails and turnout products, rod wires, drawn wires, seamless tubes, and welding filler materials; track-based monitoring systems for various railway applications; and services for railway sector. The Metal Forming division manufactures special tubes and sections, and precision strip steel products, as well as pre-finished system components made from pressed, punched, and roll-profiled parts for use in automotive, white goods/consumer goods, building/construction, energy, mechanical engineering, and others. It also provides cold-rolled precision strip steel. voestalpine AG is based in Linz, Austria.

