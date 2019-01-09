Critical Review: Nordic American Offshore (NAO) and Ardmore Shipping (ASC)

Nordic American Offshore (NYSE:NAO) and Ardmore Shipping (NYSE:ASC) are both small-cap transportation companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, risk, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Nordic American Offshore and Ardmore Shipping’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Nordic American Offshore $16.08 million 1.97 -$29.32 million N/A N/A Ardmore Shipping $195.93 million 0.90 -$12.49 million ($0.37) -14.46

Ardmore Shipping has higher revenue and earnings than Nordic American Offshore.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

31.1% of Nordic American Offshore shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 90.6% of Ardmore Shipping shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Nordic American Offshore and Ardmore Shipping’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nordic American Offshore -211.28% -13.89% -8.82% Ardmore Shipping -14.94% -7.85% -3.47%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Nordic American Offshore and Ardmore Shipping, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Nordic American Offshore 0 0 0 0 N/A Ardmore Shipping 0 1 3 0 2.75

Ardmore Shipping has a consensus target price of $9.58, indicating a potential upside of 78.97%. Given Ardmore Shipping’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Ardmore Shipping is more favorable than Nordic American Offshore.

Dividends

Nordic American Offshore pays an annual dividend of $0.03 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.9%. Ardmore Shipping does not pay a dividend. Ardmore Shipping has raised its dividend for 5 consecutive years.

Volatility & Risk

Nordic American Offshore has a beta of 0.12, meaning that its share price is 88% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Ardmore Shipping has a beta of 0.89, meaning that its share price is 11% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Ardmore Shipping beats Nordic American Offshore on 10 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Nordic American Offshore

Nordic American Offshore Ltd. owns and operates platform supply vessels (PSVs). As of December 31, 2017, it had a fleet of 10 PSVs. The company operates its vessels in the United Kingdom and in the Norwegian sectors of the North Sea. Nordic American Offshore Ltd. was founded in 2013 and is based in Hamilton, Bermuda.

About Ardmore Shipping

Ardmore Shipping Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the seaborne transportation of petroleum products and chemicals worldwide. The company operates a fleet of 28 double-hulled product and chemical tankers. It serves oil majors, oil companies, oil and chemical traders, and chemical companies. The company was founded in 2010 and is based in Pembroke, Bermuda.

