Critical Contrast: Heska (HSKA) versus Titan Pharmaceuticals (TTNP)

Heska (NASDAQ:HSKA) and Titan Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TTNP) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends, profitability, risk, institutional ownership and earnings.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Heska and Titan Pharmaceuticals, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Heska 0 1 3 0 2.75 Titan Pharmaceuticals 0 1 0 0 2.00

Heska currently has a consensus target price of $107.50, suggesting a potential upside of 19.46%. Titan Pharmaceuticals has a consensus target price of $2.00, suggesting a potential upside of 669.23%. Given Titan Pharmaceuticals’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Titan Pharmaceuticals is more favorable than Heska.

Risk & Volatility

Heska has a beta of 0.88, indicating that its stock price is 12% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Titan Pharmaceuticals has a beta of 0.48, indicating that its stock price is 52% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

89.8% of Heska shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 5.7% of Titan Pharmaceuticals shares are held by institutional investors. 15.9% of Heska shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 6.5% of Titan Pharmaceuticals shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Heska and Titan Pharmaceuticals’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Heska $129.34 million 5.28 $9.95 million $2.07 43.47 Titan Pharmaceuticals $220,000.00 92.15 -$14.30 million ($0.70) -0.37

Heska has higher revenue and earnings than Titan Pharmaceuticals. Titan Pharmaceuticals is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Heska, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Heska and Titan Pharmaceuticals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Heska 1.01% 11.48% 8.83% Titan Pharmaceuticals -168.73% -878.37% -119.79%

Summary

Heska beats Titan Pharmaceuticals on 12 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

Heska Company Profile

Heska Corporation manufactures, sells, and markets veterinary diagnostic and specialty products for canine and feline healthcare markets in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company's Core Companion Animal Health segment offers Element DC and DRI-CHEM 7000 veterinary chemistry analyzers for blood chemistry and electrolyte analysis; HT5 and HEMATRUE veterinary hematology analyzers to measure blood cell and platelet count, and hemoglobin levels; Element POC blood gas and electrolyte analyzers; COAG veterinary analyzers; Element i immunodiagnostic analyzers; and IV infusion pumps. This segment also provides veterinary imaging instruments and services, such as digital radiography solutions and ultrasound systems, as well as sells mobile digital radiography products; Cloudbank, a Web-based image storage solution; ViewCloud, a picture archival and communications system for Cloudbank; point-of-care heartworm diagnostic test products for dogs and cats; TRI-HEART Plus chewable tablets for the treatment of canine heartworm infection, and treatment and control of ascarid and hookworm infections; and allergy products and services, including ALLERCEPT definitive allergen panels, and therapy shots or drops. Its Other Vaccines, Pharmaceuticals and Products segment offers bovine vaccines primarily under the Titanium and MasterGuard brands; biological and pharmaceutical products for other animal health companies; and turnkey services comprising research, licensing, production, labeling, and packaging. The company sells its products to veterinarians through a field organization and third-party distributors; and trade shows, print advertising, and other distribution relationships. Heska Corporation has product development partnership and licensing agreement with MBio Diagnostics, Inc. The company was formerly known as Paravax, Inc. and changed its name to Heska Corporation. Heska Corporation was founded in 1988 and is headquartered in Loveland, Colorado.

Titan Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Titan Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a pharmaceutical company, develops proprietary therapeutics for the treatment of serious medical disorders. It develops products based on ProNeura, a proprietary long-term drug delivery platform that focuses primarily on treatments for chronic diseases. The company offers Probuphine, a product candidate for maintenance treatment of opioid dependence, which maintains a stable, around the clock blood level of the drug buprenorphine in patients for six months following a single treatment. It also develops ProNeura-Ropinirole, an implant to provide delivery of ropinirole, a dopamine agonist for the treatment of Parkinson's disease; and triiodothyronine, an implant for the treatment of hypothyroidism. The company has a collaboration with Nevada Center for Behavioral Health to evaluate a medication-assisted treatment program utilizing Probuphine (buprenorphine) implant for Opioid Use Disorder (OUD) patients. Titan Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 1992 and is based in South San Francisco, California.

