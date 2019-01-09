Criteo SA (CRTO) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.73 Per Share

Brokerages expect Criteo SA (NASDAQ:CRTO) to post $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Nine analysts have provided estimates for Criteo’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.66 to $0.79. Criteo posted earnings per share of $1.21 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 39.7%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 13th.

On average, analysts expect that Criteo will report full year earnings of $2.38 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.31 to $2.44. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $2.45 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.14 to $2.69. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Criteo.

Criteo (NASDAQ:CRTO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 31st. The information services provider reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $223.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $222.00 million. Criteo had a return on equity of 12.98% and a net margin of 4.50%. Criteo’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.65 earnings per share.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on CRTO. BidaskClub raised Criteo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut Criteo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, October 15th. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on Criteo from $42.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 1st. Nomura reduced their price objective on Criteo from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 1st. Finally, DA Davidson began coverage on Criteo in a research report on Monday, October 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Criteo presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.88.

In related news, CEO Jean-Baptiste Rudelle purchased 22,000 shares of Criteo stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 29th. The stock was bought at an average price of $23.42 per share, with a total value of $515,240.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 3.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its position in shares of Criteo by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 3,875,295 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $88,899,000 after purchasing an additional 196,590 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Criteo by 70.8% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,257,505 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $74,726,000 after purchasing an additional 1,350,322 shares during the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. lifted its position in shares of Criteo by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 2,622,051 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $60,149,000 after purchasing an additional 106,922 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Criteo by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,690,791 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $38,787,000 after purchasing an additional 51,487 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Criteo by 81.3% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,502,700 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $49,364,000 after purchasing an additional 673,700 shares during the last quarter. 78.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CRTO traded up $0.64 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $24.55. 14,997 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 422,827. The stock has a market cap of $1.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.06, a PEG ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 1.31. Criteo has a fifty-two week low of $19.13 and a fifty-two week high of $36.66.

Criteo SA, a technology company, engages in digital performance marketing in France and internationally. The company's Criteo Shopper Graph, which collects clients' proprietary commerce data, such as transaction activity on their digital properties. Its Criteo Engine solutions include recommendation algorithms that create tailored advertisements to specific customer interest by determining the specific products and services to include in the advertisement; predictive bidding algorithms that predict the probability and nature of a user's engagement with a given advertisement; and bidding engine for executing campaigns based on objectives set by the clients.

