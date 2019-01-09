Credit Suisse Group Reaffirms Buy Rating for BAE Systems (BAESF)

Credit Suisse Group restated their buy rating on shares of BAE Systems (OTCMKTS:BAESF) in a report released on Tuesday.

Separately, Raymond James raised shares of BAE Systems to a hold rating in a report on Friday, November 9th.

Get BAE Systems alerts:

BAESF stock traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $6.14. 1,000 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,650. BAE Systems has a twelve month low of $5.60 and a twelve month high of $8.98.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in BAE Systems stock. Griffin Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in BAE Systems plc (OTCMKTS:BAESF) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 12,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $98,000.

BAE Systems Company Profile

BAE Systems plc operates as a defense, aerospace, and security company worldwide. Its Electronic Systems segment offers electronic warfare systems and electro-optical sensors, military and commercial digital engine and flight controls, precision guidance and seeker solutions, military communication systems and data links, persistent surveillance systems, and hybrid electric drive systems.

Further Reading: Book Value Of Equity Per Share – BVPS Explained



Receive News & Ratings for BAE Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BAE Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.