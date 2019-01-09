Credit Suisse Group Lowers Kansas City Southern (KSU) Price Target to $116.00

Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) had its price target reduced by Credit Suisse Group from $126.00 to $116.00 in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the transportation company’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 16.33% from the company’s previous close.
Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Kansas City Southern from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $138.00 to $118.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised Kansas City Southern from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 5th. ValuEngine raised Kansas City Southern from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 26th. Citigroup dropped their price target on Kansas City Southern from $123.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Kansas City Southern from $128.00 to $127.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $123.08.
Shares of Kansas City Southern stock opened at $99.72 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $9.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.81. Kansas City Southern has a 12 month low of $90.55 and a 12 month high of $120.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.32.
In related news, Director Henry J. Maier acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 26th. The stock was bought at an average price of $102.68 per share, for a total transaction of $102,680.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 7,122 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $731,286.96. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new position in Kansas City Southern during the third quarter worth about $114,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors bought a new position in Kansas City Southern during the third quarter worth about $118,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. bought a new position in Kansas City Southern during the third quarter worth about $128,000. Palo Capital Inc. bought a new position in Kansas City Southern during the third quarter worth about $134,000. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. grew its holdings in Kansas City Southern by 104.4% during the third quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 1,214 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $138,000 after purchasing an additional 620 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.09% of the company’s stock.
About Kansas City Southern
Kansas City Southern, through its subsidiaries, provides domestic and international rail transportation services in North America. It serves a ten-state region in the midwest and southeast regions of the United States and has the shortest north/south rail route between Kansas City, Missouri, and ports along the Gulf of Mexico in Alabama, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas.
See Also: Moving Average (MA)
Receive News & Ratings for Kansas City Southern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kansas City Southern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.