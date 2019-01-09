Credit Suisse Group Lowers Kansas City Southern (KSU) Price Target to $116.00

Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) had its price target reduced by Credit Suisse Group from $126.00 to $116.00 in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the transportation company’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 16.33% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Kansas City Southern from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $138.00 to $118.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised Kansas City Southern from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 5th. ValuEngine raised Kansas City Southern from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 26th. Citigroup dropped their price target on Kansas City Southern from $123.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Kansas City Southern from $128.00 to $127.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $123.08.

Shares of Kansas City Southern stock opened at $99.72 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $9.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.81. Kansas City Southern has a 12 month low of $90.55 and a 12 month high of $120.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.32.

Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 19th. The transportation company reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.57. Kansas City Southern had a return on equity of 11.98% and a net margin of 37.98%. The firm had revenue of $699.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $708.19 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.35 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Kansas City Southern will post 5.97 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Henry J. Maier acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 26th. The stock was bought at an average price of $102.68 per share, for a total transaction of $102,680.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 7,122 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $731,286.96. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new position in Kansas City Southern during the third quarter worth about $114,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors bought a new position in Kansas City Southern during the third quarter worth about $118,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. bought a new position in Kansas City Southern during the third quarter worth about $128,000. Palo Capital Inc. bought a new position in Kansas City Southern during the third quarter worth about $134,000. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. grew its holdings in Kansas City Southern by 104.4% during the third quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 1,214 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $138,000 after purchasing an additional 620 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.09% of the company’s stock.

About Kansas City Southern

Kansas City Southern, through its subsidiaries, provides domestic and international rail transportation services in North America. It serves a ten-state region in the midwest and southeast regions of the United States and has the shortest north/south rail route between Kansas City, Missouri, and ports along the Gulf of Mexico in Alabama, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas.

