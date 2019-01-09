Credit Suisse AM Inc Fund Inc. Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.02 (CIK)

Credit Suisse AM Inc Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CIK) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, January 8th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 17th will be given a dividend of 0.0225 per share on Thursday, January 24th. This represents a $0.27 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.20%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 16th.

Credit Suisse AM Inc Fund has increased its dividend payment by an average of 0.4% annually over the last three years.

Shares of CIK opened at $2.94 on Wednesday. Credit Suisse AM Inc Fund has a fifty-two week low of $2.66 and a fifty-two week high of $3.34.

In other Credit Suisse AM Inc Fund news, insider Americas Holding Corp. Csam sold 186,825 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.82, for a total value of $526,846.50.

Credit Suisse AM Inc Fund Company Profile

Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Credit Suisse Asset Management, LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in high yield corporate debt such as bonds and debentures that are rated Baa or lower by Moody's or BBB or lower by S&P.

