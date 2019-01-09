Credit Suisse AG Sells 9,151 Shares of Gibraltar Industries Inc (ROCK)

Credit Suisse AG cut its holdings in shares of Gibraltar Industries Inc (NASDAQ:ROCK) by 35.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 16,829 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 9,151 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG owned about 0.05% of Gibraltar Industries worth $767,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in Gibraltar Industries by 93.3% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,900 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $109,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Sawtooth Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in Gibraltar Industries during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $208,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Gibraltar Industries during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $227,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Gibraltar Industries during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $275,000. Finally, Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Gibraltar Industries by 26.9% during the 3rd quarter. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC now owns 7,426 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $339,000 after buying an additional 1,574 shares during the period.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on ROCK shares. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Gibraltar Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Gibraltar Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 22nd. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Gibraltar Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 15th.

Shares of NASDAQ ROCK opened at $36.28 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a PE ratio of 21.22 and a beta of 1.62. Gibraltar Industries Inc has a 52-week low of $30.06 and a 52-week high of $49.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a current ratio of 2.78.

Gibraltar Industries (NASDAQ:ROCK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The construction company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $280.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $287.93 million. Gibraltar Industries had a net margin of 7.44% and a return on equity of 12.23%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.67 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Gibraltar Industries Inc will post 2.07 EPS for the current year.

About Gibraltar Industries

Gibraltar Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes building products in North America and Asia. It operates through three segments: Residential Products, Industrial and Infrastructure Products, and Renewable Energy and Conservation. The Residential Products segment offers roof and foundation ventilation products and accessories, such as solar powered units; mail and electronic package solutions, including single mailboxes, cluster style mail and parcel boxes for single and multi-family housing, and electronic package locker systems; roof edgings and flashings; soffits and trims; drywall corner beads; metal roofing products and accessories; rain dispersion products comprising gutters and accessories; and exterior retractable awnings.

