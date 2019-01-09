Craft Brew Alliance Inc (BREW) Shares Sold by Neuberger Berman Group LLC

Neuberger Berman Group LLC lowered its position in Craft Brew Alliance Inc (NASDAQ:BREW) by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 132,700 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,100 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC’s holdings in Craft Brew Alliance were worth $2,170,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Craft Brew Alliance by 0.7% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,318,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,556,000 after acquiring an additional 9,238 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Craft Brew Alliance by 5.0% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 689,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,264,000 after acquiring an additional 33,013 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc grew its holdings in shares of Craft Brew Alliance by 11.2% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 542,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,877,000 after acquiring an additional 54,590 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Craft Brew Alliance by 11.2% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 542,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,877,000 after acquiring an additional 54,590 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Craft Brew Alliance by 74.3% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 296,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,842,000 after acquiring an additional 126,200 shares during the period. 38.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently weighed in on BREW. BidaskClub upgraded Craft Brew Alliance from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 5th. ValuEngine downgraded Craft Brew Alliance from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 18th. Citigroup set a $19.00 target price on Craft Brew Alliance and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Craft Brew Alliance from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.00.

NASDAQ BREW opened at $15.36 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $298.67 million, a P/E ratio of 109.71 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Craft Brew Alliance Inc has a fifty-two week low of $13.64 and a fifty-two week high of $21.00.

Craft Brew Alliance (NASDAQ:BREW) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.00 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $55.64 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $57.93 million. Craft Brew Alliance had a net margin of 5.86% and a return on equity of 4.20%. Craft Brew Alliance’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.09 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Craft Brew Alliance Inc will post 0.26 EPS for the current year.

Craft Brew Alliance Company Profile

Craft Brew Alliance, Inc brews and sells craft beers and ciders in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Beer Related Operations and Brewpubs Operations. It offers beers under the Kona, Widmer Brothers, Redhook, and Omission brands; and ciders under the Square Mile brand name.

