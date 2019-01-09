Cougar Global Investments Ltd Has $10.75 Million Holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (IJH)

Cougar Global Investments Ltd lowered its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) by 58.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 64,724 shares of the company’s stock after selling 92,268 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF makes up approximately 7.6% of Cougar Global Investments Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Cougar Global Investments Ltd’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $10,748,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. SigFig Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the second quarter valued at about $24,033,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 53,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,376,000 after purchasing an additional 833 shares during the period. United Bank boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. United Bank now owns 12,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,422,000 after acquiring an additional 495 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 117.6% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 14,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,739,000 after buying an additional 7,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, United Services Automobile Association lifted its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 872,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,909,000 after buying an additional 18,705 shares in the last quarter.

IJH stock traded up $1.85 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $174.74. 110,286 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,139,823. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $156.13 and a 12 month high of $205.47.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 21st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 18th were paid a $0.4654 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 17th. This represents a $1.86 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.07%.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Profile

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

