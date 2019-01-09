Corrado Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 13,661 Kayne Anderson MLP Midstream Invstmnt Co (KYN)

Corrado Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kayne Anderson MLP Midstream Invstmnt Co (NYSE:KYN) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 13,661 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $188,000.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Kayne Anderson MLP Midstream Invstmnt by 3.9% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,892,291 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $105,177,000 after acquiring an additional 220,205 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of Kayne Anderson MLP Midstream Invstmnt by 73.5% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 969,942 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $17,314,000 after buying an additional 411,012 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Kayne Anderson MLP Midstream Invstmnt by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 583,628 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,418,000 after purchasing an additional 25,937 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Investments LLC grew its holdings in Kayne Anderson MLP Midstream Invstmnt by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. Parkside Investments LLC now owns 514,598 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,185,000 after acquiring an additional 33,813 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cohen & Steers Inc. lifted its position in Kayne Anderson MLP Midstream Invstmnt by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 457,229 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,162,000 after purchasing an additional 11,556 shares during the period.

Shares of KYN traded up $0.19 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $16.08. 6,206 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,203,140. Kayne Anderson MLP Midstream Invstmnt Co has a 52 week low of $12.26 and a 52 week high of $20.38.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 14th will be given a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 13th.

In other news, President James C. Baker purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 21st. The stock was bought at an average price of $13.67 per share, for a total transaction of $136,700.00. Following the purchase, the president now owns 217,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,966,923.13. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director William H. Shea, Jr. purchased 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $12.75 per share, with a total value of $25,500.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 10,219 shares in the company, valued at approximately $130,292.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have bought 44,000 shares of company stock worth $594,340.

Kayne Anderson MLP Midstream Invstmnt Profile

Kayne Anderson MLP Investment Company is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by KA Fund Advisors, LLC. It is co-managed by Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors, L.P. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It invests in stocks of companies operating in the energy sector.

