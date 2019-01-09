Corrado Advisors LLC Has $414,000 Position in Pattern Energy Group Inc (PEGI)

Corrado Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of Pattern Energy Group Inc (NASDAQ:PEGI) (TSE:PEG) by 7.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 22,215 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,775 shares during the period. Corrado Advisors LLC’s holdings in Pattern Energy Group were worth $414,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PEGI. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Pattern Energy Group by 5.8% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,397,976 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $166,869,000 after acquiring an additional 460,066 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc increased its holdings in shares of Pattern Energy Group by 5.8% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 8,397,976 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $166,869,000 after purchasing an additional 460,066 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Pattern Energy Group by 7.5% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,600,386 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $123,757,000 after purchasing an additional 463,092 shares during the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Pattern Energy Group by 0.4% in the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 5,632,927 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $111,926,000 after purchasing an additional 23,575 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Pattern Energy Group by 1.6% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,942,421 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $38,595,000 after purchasing an additional 30,164 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.56% of the company’s stock.

Get Pattern Energy Group alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Pattern Energy Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. ValuEngine raised Pattern Energy Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 2nd. Bank of America raised Pattern Energy Group from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $18.50 in a report on Thursday, December 27th. Industrial Alliance Securities cut Pattern Energy Group to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 3rd. Finally, National Bank Financial lifted their target price on Pattern Energy Group from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 29th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Pattern Energy Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.09.

NASDAQ PEGI traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $19.66. 130,230 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,214,562. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.54. Pattern Energy Group Inc has a 52 week low of $16.58 and a 52 week high of $21.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 103.05, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.94.

Pattern Energy Group (NASDAQ:PEGI) (TSE:PEG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 5th. The utilities provider reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.09). Pattern Energy Group had a return on equity of 7.35% and a net margin of 30.81%. The company had revenue of $118.39 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $117.22 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.34) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 28.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Pattern Energy Group Inc will post 1.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.422 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 28th. This represents a $1.69 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.59%. Pattern Energy Group’s dividend payout ratio is 889.47%.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: “Corrado Advisors LLC Has $414,000 Position in Pattern Energy Group Inc (PEGI)” was originally reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this piece of content on another site, it was stolen and republished in violation of US & international trademark and copyright law. The original version of this piece of content can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/01/09/corrado-advisors-llc-has-414000-position-in-pattern-energy-group-inc-pegi.html.

Pattern Energy Group Profile

Pattern Energy Group Inc, an independent power company, focuses on the construction, ownership, and operation of various power projects in the United States, Canada, and Chile. It holds interests in various wind and solar power projects. The company sells electricity and renewable energy credits primarily to local utilities and local liquid independent system organizations markets.

Featured Article: The risks of owning bonds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PEGI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pattern Energy Group Inc (NASDAQ:PEGI) (TSE:PEG).

Receive News & Ratings for Pattern Energy Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pattern Energy Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.