Corrado Advisors LLC Acquires New Position in BlackRock Enhanced Dividend Achievers Tr (BDJ)

Corrado Advisors LLC acquired a new position in BlackRock Enhanced Dividend Achievers Tr (NYSE:BDJ) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 40,524 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $315,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in BlackRock Enhanced Dividend Achievers Tr by 5.4% in the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 2,434,726 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $22,351,000 after purchasing an additional 123,662 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in BlackRock Enhanced Dividend Achievers Tr by 3.2% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,414,319 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $12,983,000 after purchasing an additional 43,410 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in BlackRock Enhanced Dividend Achievers Tr by 1.6% during the third quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 999,605 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $9,486,000 after buying an additional 15,882 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in BlackRock Enhanced Dividend Achievers Tr by 0.9% during the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 878,944 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $8,341,000 after buying an additional 7,668 shares during the period. Finally, Ashford Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in BlackRock Enhanced Dividend Achievers Tr during the third quarter worth $2,788,000.

Get BlackRock Enhanced Dividend Achievers Tr alerts:

BlackRock Enhanced Dividend Achievers Tr stock traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $8.15. 7,529 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 635,380. BlackRock Enhanced Dividend Achievers Tr has a 12-month low of $7.23 and a 12-month high of $9.65.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.0467 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 14th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.88%.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: This piece was published by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this piece on another domain, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of United States & international copyright law. The legal version of this piece can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/01/09/corrado-advisors-llc-acquires-new-position-in-blackrock-enhanced-dividend-achievers-tr-bdj.html.

About BlackRock Enhanced Dividend Achievers Tr

BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in dividend paying stocks of companies across all market capitalizations.

Recommended Story: 52-Week High/Low

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BDJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BlackRock Enhanced Dividend Achievers Tr (NYSE:BDJ).

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Enhanced Dividend Achievers Tr Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Enhanced Dividend Achievers Tr and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.