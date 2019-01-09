Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC Has $21.70 Million Stake in Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (FIX)

Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX) by 2.8% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 505,128 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 14,728 shares during the quarter. Comfort Systems USA accounts for approximately 1.7% of Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Comfort Systems USA were worth $21,700,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FIX. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its holdings in Comfort Systems USA by 13.3% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 8,891 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $501,000 after purchasing an additional 1,041 shares during the last quarter. Affinity Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Comfort Systems USA by 13.7% during the 3rd quarter. Affinity Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,827 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $611,000 after purchasing an additional 1,304 shares during the last quarter. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Comfort Systems USA by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC now owns 17,514 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $988,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Comfort Systems USA by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 601,469 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $33,923,000 after purchasing an additional 2,292 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. lifted its holdings in Comfort Systems USA by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 54,842 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,093,000 after purchasing an additional 2,900 shares during the last quarter. 91.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Comfort Systems USA alerts:

In other Comfort Systems USA news, Chairman Franklin Myers purchased 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 19th. The stock was bought at an average price of $54.25 per share, for a total transaction of $135,625.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP T Mckenna Trent sold 15,000 shares of Comfort Systems USA stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.79, for a total transaction of $821,850.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 45,341 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,484,233.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.45% of the company’s stock.

FIX traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $45.95. The company had a trading volume of 3,624 shares, compared to its average volume of 207,000. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.66 billion, a PE ratio of 26.43, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.34. Comfort Systems USA, Inc. has a twelve month low of $39.40 and a twelve month high of $59.83.

Comfort Systems USA (NYSE:FIX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 26th. The construction company reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $594.54 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $566.75 million. Comfort Systems USA had a net margin of 4.64% and a return on equity of 22.60%. On average, research analysts predict that Comfort Systems USA, Inc. will post 2.99 EPS for the current year.

FIX has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Comfort Systems USA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 31st. Sidoti raised shares of Comfort Systems USA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 2nd. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Comfort Systems USA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 1st.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: This article was originally reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this article on another website, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of United States and international trademark and copyright law. The legal version of this article can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/01/09/copper-rock-capital-partners-llc-has-21-70-million-stake-in-comfort-systems-usa-inc-fix.html.

Comfort Systems USA Company Profile

Comfort Systems USA, Inc provides mechanical installation, renovation, maintenance, repair, and replacement services for the mechanical services industry in the United States. It is involved in the design, engineering, integration, installation, and start-up of mechanical and related systems; and maintenance, repair, replacement, renovation, expansion, reconfiguration, and monitoring of mechanical systems, including heating, ventilation, and air conditioning (HVAC) systems, as well as industrial process piping.

Featured Article: Retained Earnings

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FIX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX).

Receive News & Ratings for Comfort Systems USA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comfort Systems USA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.