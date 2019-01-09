Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC Has $15.92 Million Holdings in Boot Barn Holdings Inc (BOOT)

Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in Boot Barn Holdings Inc (NYSE:BOOT) by 7.6% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 928,210 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 65,926 shares during the quarter. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Boot Barn were worth $15,919,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Boot Barn by 34.1% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 859,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,841,000 after purchasing an additional 218,700 shares in the last quarter. Kessler Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in Boot Barn in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $177,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Boot Barn in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $372,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Boot Barn in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,330,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Boot Barn by 283.8% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 243,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,053,000 after purchasing an additional 179,860 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Boot Barn stock traded down $0.11 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $19.77. 25,959 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,106,300. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 0.20. Boot Barn Holdings Inc has a fifty-two week low of $15.01 and a fifty-two week high of $31.61. The company has a market capitalization of $516.74 million, a P/E ratio of 28.54, a P/E/G ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 2.01.

Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 25th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.03. Boot Barn had a return on equity of 11.44% and a net margin of 5.28%. The firm had revenue of $168.11 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $161.72 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Boot Barn Holdings Inc will post 1.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BOOT has been the subject of a number of research reports. Pivotal Research upgraded shares of Boot Barn from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $27.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Monday. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Boot Barn from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 6th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Boot Barn from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 21st. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Boot Barn from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Boot Barn from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.22.

Boot Barn Company Profile

Boot Barn Holdings, Inc, a lifestyle retail chain, operates specialty retail stores in the United States. The company's specialty retail stores offer western and work-related footwear, apparel, and accessories for men, women, and kids. It offers boots, shirts, jackets, hats, belts and belt buckles, handbags, western-style jewelry, rugged footwear, outerwear, overalls, denim, and flame-resistant and high-visibility clothing.

