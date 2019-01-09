Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC Buys 241,749 Shares of Cambrex Co. (CBM)

Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in Cambrex Co. (NYSE:CBM) by 161.4% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 391,490 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 241,749 shares during the period. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Cambrex were worth $14,771,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CBM. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Cambrex by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,624,250 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $241,849,000 after purchasing an additional 370,806 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Cambrex by 117.6% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 503,600 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $34,446,000 after acquiring an additional 272,117 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cambrex by 104.3% during the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 483,763 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $33,090,000 after acquiring an additional 247,016 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cambrex by 9.9% during the 3rd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 2,530,397 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $173,079,000 after acquiring an additional 228,059 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Castleark Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cambrex during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $12,093,000.

Get Cambrex alerts:

Shares of CBM stock traded up $1.03 on Wednesday, reaching $45.70. 25,309 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 489,640. Cambrex Co. has a 52 week low of $35.98 and a 52 week high of $69.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 3.41 and a current ratio of 4.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 2.40.

Cambrex (NYSE:CBM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 8th. The biotechnology company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $104.62 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $122.04 million. Cambrex had a net margin of 22.67% and a return on equity of 22.20%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.55 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Cambrex Co. will post 2.77 EPS for the current year.

CBM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Cambrex in a research note on Tuesday, September 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.50 price target for the company. First Analysis raised Cambrex from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $73.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Friday, November 9th. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on Cambrex in a research note on Thursday, November 15th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. TheStreet lowered Cambrex from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, December 3rd. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Cambrex from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $70.50.

In other Cambrex news, CEO Steven M. Klosk sold 20,000 shares of Cambrex stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.76, for a total transaction of $1,095,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 103,328 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,658,241.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 2.42% of the company’s stock.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: This piece was posted by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this piece on another site, it was stolen and reposted in violation of U.S. and international copyright & trademark legislation. The legal version of this piece can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/01/09/copper-rock-capital-partners-llc-buys-241749-shares-of-cambrex-co-cbm.html.

About Cambrex

Cambrex Corporation, a life sciences company, provides various products and services for the development and commercialization of new and generic therapeutics worldwide. Its products comprise active pharmaceutical ingredients and pharmaceutical intermediates that are used in the production of prescription and over-the-counter drug products, as well as other fine chemicals.

Recommended Story: Diversification Important in Investing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CBM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cambrex Co. (NYSE:CBM).

Receive News & Ratings for Cambrex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cambrex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.