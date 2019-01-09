Copa Holdings, S.A. (CPA) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $673.61 Million

Equities research analysts predict that Copa Holdings, S.A. (NYSE:CPA) will post sales of $673.61 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Copa’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $680.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $667.00 million. Copa posted sales of $675.58 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 0.3%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 20th.

On average, analysts expect that Copa will report full year sales of $2.69 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.69 billion to $2.70 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $2.78 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.74 billion to $2.84 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Copa.

Copa (NYSE:CPA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 14th. The transportation company reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by ($0.06). Copa had a return on equity of 15.71% and a net margin of 12.79%. The company had revenue of $672.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $677.93 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.38 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Copa from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, September 17th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Copa from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 2nd. Morgan Stanley set a $99.00 price target on shares of Copa and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 18th. Imperial Capital lowered shares of Copa from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $82.00 to $68.00 in a report on Friday, November 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Copa to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, November 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Copa has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $97.27.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in Copa by 1,234.7% during the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,308 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $104,000 after buying an additional 1,210 shares in the last quarter. High Pointe Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Copa during the 3rd quarter worth about $217,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Copa during the 2nd quarter worth about $293,000. Ramsey Quantitative Systems lifted its position in Copa by 60.9% during the 3rd quarter. Ramsey Quantitative Systems now owns 3,846 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $307,000 after buying an additional 1,456 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Copa by 69.8% during the 3rd quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 5,100 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $407,000 after buying an additional 2,097 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.19% of the company’s stock.

CPA stock traded up $2.95 on Wednesday, reaching $87.49. 402,836 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 382,060. Copa has a 12 month low of $67.38 and a 12 month high of $141.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 30th were paid a $0.87 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 29th. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.98%. Copa’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.18%.

Copa Company Profile

Copa Holdings, SA, through its subsidiaries, provides airline passenger and cargo services. The company offers flights to 75 destinations in 31 countries in North, Central, and South America, as well as the Caribbean. As of April 12, 2018, it operated a fleet of 101 aircraft comprising 81 Boeing 737NG aircraft and 20 EMBRAER-190s aircraft.

