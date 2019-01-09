Contrasting Semiconductor Manufacturing Int’l (SMI) & Himax Technologies (HIMX)

Semiconductor Manufacturing Int’l (NYSE:SMI) and Himax Technologies (NASDAQ:HIMX) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, risk, profitability, dividends, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Get Semiconductor Manufacturing Int'l alerts:

0.5% of Semiconductor Manufacturing Int’l shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 19.6% of Himax Technologies shares are owned by institutional investors. 31.5% of Himax Technologies shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Semiconductor Manufacturing Int’l and Himax Technologies, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Semiconductor Manufacturing Int’l 3 2 0 0 1.40 Himax Technologies 0 6 2 0 2.25

Himax Technologies has a consensus price target of $6.71, indicating a potential upside of 95.75%. Given Himax Technologies’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Himax Technologies is more favorable than Semiconductor Manufacturing Int’l.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Semiconductor Manufacturing Int’l and Himax Technologies’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Semiconductor Manufacturing Int’l $3.10 billion 1.22 $179.67 million $0.20 20.40 Himax Technologies $685.17 million 0.86 $27.96 million $0.16 21.44

Semiconductor Manufacturing Int’l has higher revenue and earnings than Himax Technologies. Semiconductor Manufacturing Int’l is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Himax Technologies, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Semiconductor Manufacturing Int’l and Himax Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Semiconductor Manufacturing Int’l 4.06% 1.87% 1.09% Himax Technologies 3.31% 5.56% 3.11%

Dividends

Himax Technologies pays an annual dividend of $0.09 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.6%. Semiconductor Manufacturing Int’l does not pay a dividend. Himax Technologies pays out 56.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Himax Technologies has raised its dividend for 2 consecutive years.

Volatility & Risk

Semiconductor Manufacturing Int’l has a beta of 0.42, indicating that its share price is 58% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Himax Technologies has a beta of -0.13, indicating that its share price is 113% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Himax Technologies beats Semiconductor Manufacturing Int’l on 10 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

Semiconductor Manufacturing Int’l Company Profile

Semiconductor Manufacturing International Corporation, an investment holding company, engages in the computer-aided design, manufacture, testing, packaging, and trading of integrated circuits (IC) and other semiconductor services. The company offers various types of semiconductors, including logic, mixed-signal and radio frequency, power IC, microprocessor, memory related, optoelectronics, other sensors, discrete, and others. It also provides integrated solutions, such as design support services; libraries and intellectual property services; mask-making services; and wafer probing, bumping, assembling, and testing services. In addition, the company designs and manufactures semiconductor masks and solar cells related semiconductor products; and offers marketing related services. It operates in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Semiconductor Manufacturing International Corporation was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Shanghai, the People's Republic of China.

Himax Technologies Company Profile

Himax Technologies, Inc., a fabless semiconductor company, provides display imaging processing technologies worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Driver IC and Non-Driver Products. It offers display driver integrated circuits (ICs) and timing controllers used in televisions (TVs), laptops, monitors, mobile phones, tablets, digital cameras, car navigation, and other consumer electronics devices. The company also designs and provides controllers for touch sensor displays; in-cell touch and display driver integration single-chip solutions; LED driver and power management ICs; scaler products for monitors and projectors; tailor-made video processing IC solutions; silicon IPs; and liquid crystal on silicon micro-displays for augmented reality (AR) devices and head-up displays for automotive industry. In addition, it offers digital camera solutions, including complementary metal oxide semiconductor image sensors and wafer level optics for AR devices, 3D sensing, and machine vision, which are used in various applications, such as mobile phone, tablet, laptop, TV, PC camera, automobile, security, medical devices, and Internet on Things. The company markets its display drivers and display-related products to panel manufacturers, agents or distributors, module manufacturers, and assembly houses; and non-driver products to camera module manufacturers, optical engine manufacturers, and television system manufacturers. Himax Technologies, Inc. has a collaboration with Kneron to develop and commercialize a 3D sensing and AI-enabled security and surveillance solution. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Tainan City, Taiwan.

Receive News & Ratings for Semiconductor Manufacturing Int'l Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Semiconductor Manufacturing Int'l and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.