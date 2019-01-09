Contrasting Gaming Partners International (GPIC) & NINTENDO LTD/ADR (NTDOY)

Gaming Partners International (NASDAQ:GPIC) and NINTENDO LTD/ADR (OTCMKTS:NTDOY) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations, earnings, profitability and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Gaming Partners International and NINTENDO LTD/ADR’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Gaming Partners International 5.07% 7.05% 5.29% NINTENDO LTD/ADR 14.20% 11.46% 9.09%

This table compares Gaming Partners International and NINTENDO LTD/ADR’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Gaming Partners International $80.60 million 1.29 $3.62 million N/A N/A NINTENDO LTD/ADR $9.74 billion 3.43 $1.26 billion $1.32 26.32

NINTENDO LTD/ADR has higher revenue and earnings than Gaming Partners International.

Dividends

NINTENDO LTD/ADR pays an annual dividend of $0.55 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.6%. Gaming Partners International does not pay a dividend. NINTENDO LTD/ADR pays out 41.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Risk and Volatility

Gaming Partners International has a beta of 0.17, indicating that its stock price is 83% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, NINTENDO LTD/ADR has a beta of 1.14, indicating that its stock price is 14% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

13.4% of Gaming Partners International shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.2% of NINTENDO LTD/ADR shares are held by institutional investors. 6.9% of Gaming Partners International shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings for Gaming Partners International and NINTENDO LTD/ADR, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Gaming Partners International 0 0 0 0 N/A NINTENDO LTD/ADR 0 1 1 0 2.50

Summary

NINTENDO LTD/ADR beats Gaming Partners International on 10 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Gaming Partners International

Gaming Partners International Corp. engages in the manufacture and supply of casino table game equipment to licensed casinos worldwide. The company operates through the following brands: Paulson, Bourgogne et Grasset, Gemaco, Dolphin, and Bud Jones. It also provides casino currency such as chips, plaques and jetons; playing cards; table layouts; gaming furniture and table accessories; dice; and roulette wheels. The company was founded in 1963 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, NV.

About NINTENDO LTD/ADR

Nintendo Co., Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells electronic entertainment products in Japan, the United States, Europe, Australia, Asia, and internationally. It provides video game platforms, playing cards, Karuta, and other products; and handheld and home console hardware and related software. The company was formerly known as Nintendo Playing Card Co., Ltd. and changed its name to Nintendo Co., Ltd. in 1963. Nintendo Co., Ltd. was founded in 1889 and is based in Kyoto, Japan.

