Contrasting Cimarex Energy (XEC) and Pantheon Resources (PTHRF)

Cimarex Energy (NYSE:XEC) and Pantheon Resources (OTCMKTS:PTHRF) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings, valuation, profitability, risk and institutional ownership.

Risk and Volatility

Cimarex Energy has a beta of 1.3, suggesting that its share price is 30% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Pantheon Resources has a beta of 2.83, suggesting that its share price is 183% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Cimarex Energy and Pantheon Resources, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Cimarex Energy 0 8 14 0 2.64 Pantheon Resources 0 0 0 0 N/A

Cimarex Energy presently has a consensus target price of $121.70, indicating a potential upside of 80.48%. Given Cimarex Energy’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Cimarex Energy is more favorable than Pantheon Resources.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Cimarex Energy and Pantheon Resources’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cimarex Energy $1.92 billion 3.36 $494.32 million $4.65 14.50 Pantheon Resources N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Cimarex Energy has higher revenue and earnings than Pantheon Resources.

Dividends

Cimarex Energy pays an annual dividend of $0.72 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.1%. Pantheon Resources does not pay a dividend. Cimarex Energy pays out 15.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Profitability

This table compares Cimarex Energy and Pantheon Resources’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cimarex Energy 28.70% 23.33% 12.10% Pantheon Resources N/A N/A N/A

Insider & Institutional Ownership

98.2% of Cimarex Energy shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.7% of Cimarex Energy shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Cimarex Energy beats Pantheon Resources on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Cimarex Energy Company Profile

Cimarex Energy Co. operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company primarily in Oklahoma, Texas, and New Mexico. As of December 31, 2017, it had a total proved oil and gas reserves of 3.35 trillion cubic feet equivalent (Tcfe) consisting of 1.61 trillion cubic feet of natural gas, 0.82 Tcfe of oil, and 0.92 Tcfe of natural gas liquids primarily located in the Mid-Continent and Permian Basin regions. The company also owned interests in 3,083 net productive oil and gas wells. Cimarex Energy Co. was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Denver, Colorado.

Pantheon Resources Company Profile

Pantheon Resources Plc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and development of oil and gas in the United States. Its principal asset is a working interest ranging between 50% and 58% in four prospects in Tyler and Polk counties, East Texas. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

