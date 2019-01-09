Continental Resources (CLR) Shares Gap Up to $45.16

Shares of Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR) gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $47.10, but opened at $45.16. Continental Resources shares last traded at $46.44, with a volume of 86972 shares changing hands.

CLR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada set a $81.00 target price on Continental Resources and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 20th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Continental Resources from $92.00 to $87.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 26th. Scotiabank restated a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 target price on shares of Continental Resources in a research note on Thursday, September 27th. Piper Jaffray Companies initiated coverage on Continental Resources in a research note on Friday, September 28th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Continental Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.45.

The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The company has a market cap of $16.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 91.96, a P/E/G ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.43.

Continental Resources (NYSE:CLR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 29th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.08. Continental Resources had a net margin of 35.43% and a return on equity of 18.48%. The business had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.21 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.09 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 76.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Continental Resources, Inc. will post 3.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in Continental Resources in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $539,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Continental Resources in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $310,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Continental Resources by 12.3% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,695,983 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $115,802,000 after purchasing an additional 185,580 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in Continental Resources by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 356,339 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $24,331,000 after purchasing an additional 6,432 shares during the period. Finally, Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp acquired a new position in Continental Resources in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $6,623,000. 21.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Continental Resources (NYSE:CLR)

Continental Resources, Inc explores for, develops, and produces crude oil and natural gas properties in the north, south, and east regions of the United States. The company sells its crude oil and natural gas production to energy marketing companies, crude oil refining companies, and natural gas gathering and processing companies.

