Constellation Brands (STZ) Issues FY 2019 Earnings Guidance

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) updated its FY 2019 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $9.20-9.30 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $9.43.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on STZ. ValuEngine upgraded Constellation Brands from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, October 12th. Morgan Stanley set a $255.00 price objective on Constellation Brands and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, October 5th. OTR Global lowered Constellation Brands to a positive rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Constellation Brands from $260.00 to $250.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 27th. Finally, Macquarie set a $192.00 price objective on Constellation Brands and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Sunday, December 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $241.88.

Constellation Brands stock opened at $172.34 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The stock has a market cap of $31.57 billion, a PE ratio of 19.76, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.38. Constellation Brands has a 1-year low of $156.25 and a 1-year high of $236.62.

In related news, CEO Robert Sands sold 136,547 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.62, for a total transaction of $30,534,640.14. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 737,607 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $164,943,677.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, VP Thomas Michael Kane sold 4,419 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.83, for a total transaction of $989,104.77. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 8,499 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,902,331.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 578,723 shares of company stock valued at $129,438,449 over the last 90 days. 15.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Constellation Brands Company Profile

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, and markets beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. The company sells wine across various categories, including table wine, sparkling wine, and dessert wine. It provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Light, Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Pacifico, and Victoria brands, as well as Funky Buddha, Obregon Brewery, and Ballast Point brands.

