Constellation Brands (STZ) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $2.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.32, Bloomberg Earnings reports. Constellation Brands had a return on equity of 18.63% and a net margin of 38.18%. The firm had revenue of $1.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.91 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.00 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. Constellation Brands updated its FY 2019 guidance to $9.20-9.30 EPS and its FY19 guidance to $9.20-9.30 EPS.
NYSE:STZ opened at $172.34 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $31.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.38. Constellation Brands has a 52-week low of $156.25 and a 52-week high of $236.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 0.76.
A number of research firms have recently commented on STZ. Susquehanna Bancshares raised Constellation Brands from a “negative” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $174.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday. HSBC raised Constellation Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Macquarie set a $192.00 price target on Constellation Brands and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, December 23rd. Morgan Stanley set a $246.00 price target on Constellation Brands and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 20th. Finally, OTR Global lowered Constellation Brands to a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $241.88.
Constellation Brands Company Profile
Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, and markets beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. The company sells wine across various categories, including table wine, sparkling wine, and dessert wine. It provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Light, Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Pacifico, and Victoria brands, as well as Funky Buddha, Obregon Brewery, and Ballast Point brands.
