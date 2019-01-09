Constellation Brands (STZ) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $2.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.32, Bloomberg Earnings reports. Constellation Brands had a return on equity of 18.63% and a net margin of 38.18%. The firm had revenue of $1.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.91 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.00 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. Constellation Brands updated its FY 2019 guidance to $9.20-9.30 EPS and its FY19 guidance to $9.20-9.30 EPS.

NYSE:STZ opened at $172.34 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $31.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.38. Constellation Brands has a 52-week low of $156.25 and a 52-week high of $236.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 0.76.

A number of research firms have recently commented on STZ. Susquehanna Bancshares raised Constellation Brands from a “negative” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $174.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday. HSBC raised Constellation Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Macquarie set a $192.00 price target on Constellation Brands and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, December 23rd. Morgan Stanley set a $246.00 price target on Constellation Brands and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 20th. Finally, OTR Global lowered Constellation Brands to a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $241.88.

In other Constellation Brands news, Chairman Richard Sands sold 148,773 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.69, for a total transaction of $33,279,032.37. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 346,525 shares in the company, valued at $77,514,177.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, VP Thomas Michael Kane sold 4,419 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.83, for a total value of $989,104.77. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 8,499 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,902,331.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 578,723 shares of company stock worth $129,438,449 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 15.80% of the company’s stock.

Constellation Brands Company Profile

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, and markets beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. The company sells wine across various categories, including table wine, sparkling wine, and dessert wine. It provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Light, Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Pacifico, and Victoria brands, as well as Funky Buddha, Obregon Brewery, and Ballast Point brands.

