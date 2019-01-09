Consolidated Communications Holdings Inc (CNSL) to Issue $0.39 Quarterly Dividend

Consolidated Communications Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:CNSL) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, October 30th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 15th will be given a dividend of 0.387 per share by the utilities provider on Friday, February 1st. This represents a $1.55 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 13.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 14th.

Consolidated Communications has a payout ratio of -360.5% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities analysts expect Consolidated Communications to earn ($0.31) per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $1.55 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of -500.0%.

Consolidated Communications stock opened at $11.10 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.71, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.72. Consolidated Communications has a 1-year low of $8.51 and a 1-year high of $14.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $783.04 million, a P/E ratio of 42.69 and a beta of 0.97.

Consolidated Communications (NASDAQ:CNSL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 1st. The utilities provider reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.05. Consolidated Communications had a net margin of 4.46% and a negative return on equity of 4.56%. The company had revenue of $348.06 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $345.10 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Consolidated Communications will post -0.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co cut shares of Consolidated Communications from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $13.50 to $11.25 in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Consolidated Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 3rd. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Consolidated Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 18th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Consolidated Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Consolidated Communications presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.06.

Consolidated Communications Company Profile

Consolidated Communications Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various integrated communications services to business and residential customers in the United States. It offers a range of communication services and products that include local and long-distance, high-speed broadband Internet access, video, voice over Internet protocol, private line, custom calling features, security, cloud, data center, managed and IT, and directory publishing services, as well as engages in equipment sales activities.

