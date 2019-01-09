Consolidated Communications Holdings Inc (CNSL) Stake Lessened by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. trimmed its holdings in Consolidated Communications Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:CNSL) by 39.2% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 47,930 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 30,921 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Consolidated Communications were worth $625,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Consolidated Communications by 85.5% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 10,200 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $126,000 after buying an additional 4,700 shares during the last quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Consolidated Communications during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $144,000. PEAK6 Investments L.P. acquired a new stake in Consolidated Communications during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $250,000. WBI Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in Consolidated Communications by 57.6% during the 3rd quarter. WBI Investments Inc. now owns 31,413 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $410,000 after purchasing an additional 11,482 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its holdings in Consolidated Communications by 12.7% during the 2nd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 44,628 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $553,000 after purchasing an additional 5,044 shares during the last quarter. 71.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Co cut Consolidated Communications from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $13.50 to $11.25 in a report on Tuesday. BidaskClub raised Consolidated Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised Consolidated Communications from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 6th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Consolidated Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 1st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.06.

NASDAQ:CNSL opened at $11.40 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $783.04 million, a P/E ratio of 43.85 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.71. Consolidated Communications Holdings Inc has a 1-year low of $8.51 and a 1-year high of $14.23.

Consolidated Communications (NASDAQ:CNSL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The utilities provider reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $348.06 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $345.10 million. Consolidated Communications had a negative return on equity of 4.56% and a net margin of 4.46%. The firm’s revenue was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Consolidated Communications Holdings Inc will post -0.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 15th will be issued a $0.387 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 14th. This represents a $1.55 annualized dividend and a yield of 13.58%. Consolidated Communications’s dividend payout ratio is presently 596.15%.

About Consolidated Communications

Consolidated Communications Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various integrated communications services to business and residential customers in the United States. It offers a range of communication services and products that include local and long-distance, high-speed broadband Internet access, video, voice over Internet protocol, private line, custom calling features, security, cloud, data center, managed and IT, and directory publishing services, as well as engages in equipment sales activities.

