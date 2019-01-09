CONSOL Coal Resources (CCR) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

CONSOL Coal Resources (NYSE:CCR) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Monday. The brokerage presently has a $19.00 price objective on the energy company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 10.14% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “CONSOL Coal Resources LP manages and develops active thermal coal operations. The company engages in underground mines and related infrastructure that produce high- BTU bituminuous thermal coal. It primarily sells its coal to electric utilities in the United States. CONSOL Coal Resources LP, formerly known as CNX Coal Resrcs, is based in Canonsburg, Pennsylvania. “

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine downgraded CONSOL Coal Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 15th. Citigroup lifted their target price on CONSOL Coal Resources from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 2nd. Finally, Clarkson Capital downgraded CONSOL Coal Resources from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.00.

Shares of NYSE:CCR opened at $17.25 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.44. The stock has a market cap of $458.79 million, a P/E ratio of 11.82 and a beta of 0.95. CONSOL Coal Resources has a 12-month low of $13.40 and a 12-month high of $21.13.

CONSOL Coal Resources (NYSE:CCR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 1st. The energy company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $75.31 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $78.65 million. CONSOL Coal Resources had a return on equity of 28.19% and a net margin of 17.42%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that CONSOL Coal Resources will post 2.25 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Consol Energy Inc. acquired 8,895 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $18.46 per share, for a total transaction of $164,201.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders bought a total of 55,536 shares of company stock valued at $1,040,506 in the last quarter.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in CONSOL Coal Resources stock. Credit Suisse AG grew its stake in CONSOL Coal Resources LP (NYSE:CCR) by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 94,500 shares of the energy company’s stock after buying an additional 2,805 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG owned 0.34% of CONSOL Coal Resources worth $1,696,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.40% of the company’s stock.

About CONSOL Coal Resources

CONSOL Coal Resources LP produces and sells high-Btu thermal coal in the Northern Appalachian Basin and the eastern United States. It owns a 25% undivided interest in the Pennsylvania mining complex, which consists of three underground mines and related infrastructure that produce high-Btu bituminous thermal coal located primarily in southwestern Pennsylvania.

