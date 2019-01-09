ConocoPhillips (COP) Holdings Cut by Private Asset Management Inc.

Private Asset Management Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) by 5.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,610 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 285 shares during the period. Private Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $287,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in COP. Moody National Bank Trust Division grew its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 536.6% in the 4th quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 853 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 719 shares during the period. Bell Rock Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $105,000. Central Bank & Trust Co. grew its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 1,006.7% in the 3rd quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 1,660 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $128,000 after acquiring an additional 1,510 shares during the period. Palo Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $131,000. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 8,000.0% in the 3rd quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 2,025 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $157,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.75% of the company’s stock.

Get ConocoPhillips alerts:

COP stock opened at $64.32 on Wednesday. ConocoPhillips has a 1 year low of $50.18 and a 1 year high of $80.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a current ratio of 1.99. The company has a market capitalization of $73.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 107.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.14.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The energy producer reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.19. ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 14.62% and a net margin of 16.08%. The firm had revenue of $10.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.48 billion. Analysts expect that ConocoPhillips will post 4.48 earnings per share for the current year.

COP has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley set a $88.00 price target on ConocoPhillips and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded ConocoPhillips from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, October 8th. Citigroup upped their price target on ConocoPhillips from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 5th. BMO Capital Markets set a $78.00 price target on ConocoPhillips and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 12th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded ConocoPhillips from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, October 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $76.41.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: This piece of content was first published by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this piece of content on another site, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of US and international copyright laws. The legal version of this piece of content can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/01/09/conocophillips-cop-holdings-cut-by-private-asset-management-inc.html.

About ConocoPhillips

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. Its portfolio includes North American tight oil and oil sands assets in Canada; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; and an inventory of conventional and unconventional exploration prospects.

Read More: What is Depreciation?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP).

Receive News & Ratings for ConocoPhillips Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ConocoPhillips and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.