Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Has $51.86 Million Holdings in AbbVie Inc (ABBV)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its position in shares of AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV) by 109.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 548,350 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 286,725 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $51,863,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of AbbVie by 689.9% in the 3rd quarter. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC now owns 61,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,784,000 after purchasing an additional 53,409 shares in the last quarter. Banco Santander S.A. boosted its stake in shares of AbbVie by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 18,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,727,000 after purchasing an additional 1,178 shares in the last quarter. Summit Securities Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of AbbVie by 76.5% in the 3rd quarter. Summit Securities Group LLC now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,419,000 after purchasing an additional 6,500 shares in the last quarter. Homrich & Berg boosted its stake in shares of AbbVie by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Homrich & Berg now owns 20,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,917,000 after purchasing an additional 716 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of AbbVie by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 81,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,733,000 after purchasing an additional 980 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.76% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ABBV opened at $90.79 on Wednesday. AbbVie Inc has a one year low of $77.50 and a one year high of $125.86. The company has a market cap of $133.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.46.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 2nd. The company reported $2.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.13. AbbVie had a net margin of 23.50% and a return on equity of 2,006.63%. The business had revenue of $8.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.23 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.41 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that AbbVie Inc will post 7.94 earnings per share for the current year.

AbbVie declared that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Thursday, December 13th that permits the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to reacquire up to 3.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.07 per share. This is a positive change from AbbVie’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.96. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 14th. This represents a $4.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.71%. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 68.57%.

In other AbbVie news, EVP Henry O. Gosebruch sold 42,450 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.10, for a total transaction of $3,824,745.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 30,350 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,734,535. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Vice Chairman Laura J. Schumacher sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Saturday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $2,250,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 134,322 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,088,980. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 263,440 shares of company stock valued at $24,029,804. Company insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ABBV. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AbbVie from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of AbbVie from $78.00 to $71.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 5th. Credit Suisse Group set a $85.00 price target on shares of AbbVie and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 2nd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of AbbVie from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $88.00 target price on shares of AbbVie and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. AbbVie has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $102.10.

AbbVie Profile

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceutical products worldwide. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune diseases; IMBRUVICA, an oral therapy for treating chronic lymphocytic leukemia; and VIEKIRA PAK, an interferon-free therapy to treat adults with genotype 1 chronic hepatitis C.

