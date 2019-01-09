Condominium Market Cap Tops $353,152.00 (CDM)

Condominium (CURRENCY:CDM) traded 0.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on January 9th. One Condominium coin can now be bought for $0.0003 or 0.00000007 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptopia, CryptoBridge and Graviex. Condominium has a total market capitalization of $353,152.00 and approximately $3,051.00 worth of Condominium was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Condominium has traded up 34.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00009143 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00003057 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00025223 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0276 or 0.00000683 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $87.48 or 0.02161774 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.78 or 0.00167519 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $9.39 or 0.00232108 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00024945 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0046 or 0.00000113 BTC.

TrueUSD (TUSD) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00025019 BTC.

Condominium Profile

Condominium’s total supply is 1,260,887,557 coins and its circulating supply is 1,258,372,754 coins. The official website for Condominium is cdmcoin.org . Condominium’s official Twitter account is @cdmcoin

Buying and Selling Condominium

Condominium can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge, Cryptopia and Graviex. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Condominium directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Condominium should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Condominium using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

