Comparing Reata Pharmaceuticals (RETA) and Akcea Therapeutics (AKCA)

Reata Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RETA) and Akcea Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKCA) are both medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, risk, profitability, earnings, institutional ownership and dividends.

Analyst Ratings

Get Reata Pharmaceuticals alerts:

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Reata Pharmaceuticals and Akcea Therapeutics, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Reata Pharmaceuticals 0 1 5 0 2.83 Akcea Therapeutics 0 3 3 0 2.50

Reata Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus target price of $111.80, suggesting a potential upside of 58.92%. Akcea Therapeutics has a consensus target price of $40.50, suggesting a potential upside of 24.73%. Given Reata Pharmaceuticals’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe Reata Pharmaceuticals is more favorable than Akcea Therapeutics.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

52.9% of Reata Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 26.1% of Akcea Therapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. 31.7% of Reata Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 3.6% of Akcea Therapeutics shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk & Volatility

Reata Pharmaceuticals has a beta of 2.84, indicating that its share price is 184% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Akcea Therapeutics has a beta of 2.57, indicating that its share price is 157% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Reata Pharmaceuticals and Akcea Therapeutics’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Reata Pharmaceuticals $48.06 million 43.50 -$47.67 million ($1.99) -35.35 Akcea Therapeutics $55.21 million 52.50 -$109.75 million ($2.24) -14.50

Reata Pharmaceuticals has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Akcea Therapeutics. Reata Pharmaceuticals is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Akcea Therapeutics, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Reata Pharmaceuticals and Akcea Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Reata Pharmaceuticals -130.01% N/A -34.08% Akcea Therapeutics -245.68% -77.04% -53.39%

Summary

Reata Pharmaceuticals beats Akcea Therapeutics on 11 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

Reata Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on identifying, developing, and commercializing therapeutics to address serious and life-threatening diseases with therapies by targeting molecular pathways that regulate cellular metabolism and inflammation. The company is developing Phase III clinical trial programs, including bardoxolone methyl for the treatment of patients with chronic kidney disease caused by Alport syndrome; and for a form of pulmonary arterial hypertension associated with connective tissue disease. It is also developing omaveloxolone that is Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of patients with Friedreich's ataxia. The company was formerly known as Reata Discovery, Inc. and changed its name to Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc. in May 2005. Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Irving, Texas.

Akcea Therapeutics Company Profile

Akcea Therapeutics, Inc., a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing drugs to treat patients with cardiometabolic diseases caused by lipid disorders in the United States and internationally. It develops Volanesorsen, which has completed Phase 3 clinical study for the treatment of familial chylomicronemia syndrome; and that is in Phase 3 clinical study for the treatment of familial partial lipodystrophy. The company also develops AKCEA-APO(a)-LRx, which has completed Phase 2b clinical study for treating patients suffering with hyperlipoproteinemia; AKCEA-ANGPTL3-LRx that has completed Phase 1/2 clinical study for the treatment of multiple lipid disorders; and AKCEA-APOCIII-LRx, which is in Phase 1/2 study for the treatment of cardiovascular disease due to elevated triglyceride levels. It has strategic collaboration with Novartis Pharma AG; and Accredo specialty pharmacy to distribute TEGSEDI, a subcutaneous injection for the treatment of the polyneuropathy of hereditary transthyretin-mediated amyloidosis in adults. The company was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts. Akcea Therapeutics, Inc. is a subsidiary of Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

Receive News & Ratings for Reata Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Reata Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.