Comparing Mplx (MPLX) & Delek Logistics Partners (DKL)

Mplx (NYSE:MPLX) and Delek Logistics Partners (NYSE:DKL) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends and earnings.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Mplx and Delek Logistics Partners, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Mplx 0 2 9 0 2.82 Delek Logistics Partners 2 1 0 0 1.33

Mplx presently has a consensus target price of $40.58, indicating a potential upside of 20.60%. Delek Logistics Partners has a consensus target price of $32.50, indicating a potential upside of 5.35%. Given Mplx’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Mplx is more favorable than Delek Logistics Partners.

Risk and Volatility

Mplx has a beta of 1.19, indicating that its share price is 19% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Delek Logistics Partners has a beta of 1.09, indicating that its share price is 9% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

Mplx pays an annual dividend of $2.55 per share and has a dividend yield of 7.6%. Delek Logistics Partners pays an annual dividend of $3.16 per share and has a dividend yield of 10.2%. Mplx pays out 240.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Delek Logistics Partners pays out 151.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Mplx has increased its dividend for 5 consecutive years and Delek Logistics Partners has increased its dividend for 5 consecutive years. Delek Logistics Partners is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

31.0% of Mplx shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 22.4% of Delek Logistics Partners shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Mplx and Delek Logistics Partners’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Mplx $3.87 billion 6.91 $794.00 million $1.06 31.75 Delek Logistics Partners $538.08 million 1.43 $69.40 million $2.09 14.76

Mplx has higher revenue and earnings than Delek Logistics Partners. Delek Logistics Partners is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Mplx, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Mplx and Delek Logistics Partners’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Mplx 27.99% 21.03% 7.70% Delek Logistics Partners 13.52% -83.79% 14.32%

Summary

Mplx beats Delek Logistics Partners on 11 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

Mplx Company Profile

MPLX LP owns, operates, develops, and acquires midstream energy infrastructure assets. It operates in two segments, Logistics and Storage, and Gathering and Processing segments. The company is involved in the gathering, processing, and transportation of natural gas; gathering, transportation, fractionation, storage, and marketing of natural gas liquids (NGLs); and gathering, transportation, and storage of crude oil and refined petroleum products. MPLX LP also engages in inland marine business, which transports light products, heavy oils, crude oil, renewable fuels, chemicals, and feedstocks in the Midwest and U.S. Gulf Coast regions through inland marine vessels. As of December 31, 2017, its assets included 1,613 miles and 2,360 miles of owned or leased and operated crude oil and product pipelines; partial ownership in 2,194 miles and 1,917 miles of crude oil and products pipelines; and a barge dock facility with approximately 78 thousand barrels per day (mbpd) of crude oil throughput capacity; crude oil and product storage facilities with approximately 18,642 thousands of barrels (mbbls) of available storage capacity. The company's assets also comprised 9 butane and propane storage caverns with approximately 2,755 mbbls of NGL storage capacity; 59 light products terminal facilities, 1 leased terminal, and partial ownership in 2 terminals, with a combined total shell capacity of approximately 23.8 million barrels; 18 tow boats and 232 barges; and gathering and processing infrastructure, with approximately 5.9 one billion cubic feet of natural gas per day (bcf/d) of gathering capacity, 8.0 bcf/d of natural gas processing capacity, and approximately 610 mbpd of fractionation capacity. MPLX GP LLC acts as the general partner of MPLX LP. MPLX LP was founded in 2012 and is based in Findlay, Ohio.

Delek Logistics Partners Company Profile

Delek Logistics Partners, LP owns and operates logistics and marketing assets for crude oil, and intermediate and refined products in the United States. It operates in two segments, Pipelines and Transportation, and Wholesale Marketing and Terminalling. The Pipelines and Transportation segment consists of assets, including pipelines and trucks, and ancillary assets that provide crude oil gathering and crude oil, intermediate and finished products transportation, and storage services primarily in support of the Tyler and El Dorado refineries, as well as offers crude oil and other products transportation services to third parties. This segment operates approximately 400 miles of crude oil transportation pipelines; 406 miles of refined product pipelines; and approximately 600 miles of crude oil gathering and trunk lines with an aggregate of approximately 7.3 million barrels of active shell capacity. The Wholesale Marketing and Terminalling segment provides wholesale marketing, transporting, storing, and terminalling services related to refined products to independent third parties. Delek Logistics GP, LLC serves as the general partner of the company. Delek Logistics Partners, LP was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Brentwood, Tennessee. Delek Logistics Partners, LP operates as a subsidiary of Delek US Holdings, Inc.

