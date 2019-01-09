Companhia Siderurgica Nacional (SID) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Companhia Siderurgica Nacional (NYSE:SID) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the ten ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have issued a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on SID. ValuEngine lowered shares of Companhia Siderurgica Nacional from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, November 26th. Santander upgraded shares of Companhia Siderurgica Nacional from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 16th.

Get Companhia Siderurgica Nacional alerts:

Shares of Companhia Siderurgica Nacional stock traded up $0.08 on Wednesday, reaching $2.66. 60,016 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,412,419. Companhia Siderurgica Nacional has a 52 week low of $1.91 and a 52 week high of $3.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.71, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.73.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of Companhia Siderurgica Nacional by 10.7% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,208,285 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,441,000 after acquiring an additional 116,482 shares during the last quarter. Verde Servicos Internacionais S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Companhia Siderurgica Nacional during the third quarter valued at $136,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Companhia Siderurgica Nacional during the third quarter valued at $166,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Companhia Siderurgica Nacional by 797.9% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,993,863 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,546,000 after acquiring an additional 1,771,802 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Companhia Siderurgica Nacional during the third quarter valued at $237,000. 2.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Companhia Siderurgica Nacional

Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional operates as an integrated steel producer in Brazil. It operates through five segments: Steel, Mining, Logistics, Cement, and Energy. It produces a line of steel products, including slabs, hot and cold-rolled, galvanized, and tin mill products for the distribution, packaging, automotive, home appliance, and construction industries.

Featured Article: What is a Futures Contract?

Receive News & Ratings for Companhia Siderurgica Nacional Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Companhia Siderurgica Nacional and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.