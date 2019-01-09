Commercial Metals (CMC) Stock Price Down 5.5%

Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC)’s share price traded down 5.5% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $16.00 and last traded at $16.10. 2,968,279 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 72% from the average session volume of 1,724,670 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.04.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Commercial Metals from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Seaport Global Securities reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Commercial Metals in a research note on Tuesday. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Commercial Metals in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $17.00 target price on the stock. Macquarie set a $21.00 target price on shares of Commercial Metals and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Citigroup set a $18.00 target price on shares of Commercial Metals and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.44.

Get Commercial Metals alerts:

The firm has a market cap of $2.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.76 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a current ratio of 3.83, a quick ratio of 2.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 7th. The basic materials company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35. The business had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.28 billion. Commercial Metals had a net margin of 2.88% and a return on equity of 12.11%. The business’s revenue was up 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.31 EPS. Research analysts predict that Commercial Metals will post 2.22 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 14th. Commercial Metals’s payout ratio is 32.21%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in Commercial Metals by 17.9% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 70,897 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,497,000 after acquiring an additional 10,753 shares in the last quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Commercial Metals by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 749,103 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $15,814,000 after acquiring an additional 29,930 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Commercial Metals by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,908,547 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $272,500,000 after acquiring an additional 394,482 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Commercial Metals by 104.5% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,269,044 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $69,010,000 after acquiring an additional 1,670,640 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Commercial Metals by 6,417.4% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 133,345 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,815,000 after acquiring an additional 131,299 shares in the last quarter. 87.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: This story was published by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this story on another publication, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of US and international copyright and trademark law. The correct version of this story can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/01/09/commercial-metals-cmc-stock-price-down-5-5.html.

Commercial Metals Company Profile (NYSE:CMC)

Commercial Metals Company manufactures, recycles, and markets steel and metal products, and related materials and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Americas Recycling, Americas Mills, Americas Fabrication, and International Mill. The Americas Recycling segment processes and sells scrap metals to steel mills and foundries, aluminum sheet and ingot manufacturers, brass and bronze ingot makers, copper refineries and mills, secondary lead smelters, specialty steel mills, high temperature alloy manufacturers, and other consumers.

Recommended Story: What are earnings reports?

Receive News & Ratings for Commercial Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Commercial Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.