Columbia Property Trust (CXP) Position Cut by Vanguard Group Inc.

Vanguard Group Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Columbia Property Trust (NYSE:CXP) by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 16,918,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 122,645 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned approximately 0.14% of Columbia Property Trust worth $399,961,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. CWM LLC increased its position in Columbia Property Trust by 108.2% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,570 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $108,000 after buying an additional 2,375 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in Columbia Property Trust by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 82,774 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,956,000 after buying an additional 2,530 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Columbia Property Trust by 30.4% during the 3rd quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,940 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $282,000 after buying an additional 2,784 shares in the last quarter. Pendal Group Ltd increased its position in Columbia Property Trust by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 28,860 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $682,000 after buying an additional 2,882 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in Columbia Property Trust by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 80,386 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,901,000 after buying an additional 2,927 shares in the last quarter. 74.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Columbia Property Trust stock opened at $19.95 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The stock has a market cap of $2.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.50 and a beta of 0.97. Columbia Property Trust has a fifty-two week low of $18.08 and a fifty-two week high of $25.07.

Columbia Property Trust (NYSE:CXP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $73.34 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $71.86 million. Columbia Property Trust had a return on equity of 0.11% and a net margin of 1.07%. On average, research analysts forecast that Columbia Property Trust will post 1.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 30th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.01%. Columbia Property Trust’s payout ratio is presently 70.18%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Columbia Property Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.20.

Columbia Property Trust Profile

Columbia Property Trust (NYSE: CXP) owns and operates Class-A office buildings concentrated in New York, San Francisco, and Washington, DC Its portfolio includes 19 properties with approximately nine million square feet. Columbia carries an investment-grade rating from both Moody's and Standard & Poor's.

