ColossusXT (COLX) Market Cap Achieves $4.44 Million

ColossusXT (CURRENCY:COLX) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on January 9th. In the last seven days, ColossusXT has traded 19.9% higher against the dollar. ColossusXT has a total market cap of $4.44 million and $3,730.00 worth of ColossusXT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ColossusXT coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0004 or 0.00000010 BTC on popular exchanges including Novaexchange, Cryptopia, CryptoBridge and Trade Satoshi.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About ColossusXT

ColossusXT (CRYPTO:COLX) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 8th, 2015. ColossusXT’s total supply is 11,009,471,166 coins and its circulating supply is 10,968,429,339 coins. ColossusXT’s official Twitter account is @colossuscoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for ColossusXT is /r/ColossuscoinX and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . ColossusXT’s official website is colossusxt.io

ColossusXT Coin Trading

ColossusXT can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Trade Satoshi, CryptoBridge, Cryptopia and Novaexchange. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ColossusXT directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ColossusXT should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ColossusXT using one of the exchanges listed above.

