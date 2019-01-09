Collegium Pharmaceutical (COLL) Rating Lowered to Hold at ValuEngine

Collegium Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:COLL) was downgraded by investment analysts at ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Monday.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price on shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical in a research report on Monday. BidaskClub raised shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 9th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical in a research report on Monday, September 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Collegium Pharmaceutical currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.71.

Shares of NASDAQ:COLL opened at $14.80 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.17. Collegium Pharmaceutical has a 1 year low of $13.70 and a 1 year high of $29.90. The firm has a market cap of $622.39 million, a P/E ratio of -5.99 and a beta of 0.52.

Collegium Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:COLL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 8th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.36) by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $70.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $74.79 million. Collegium Pharmaceutical had a negative return on equity of 70.06% and a negative net margin of 30.13%. Collegium Pharmaceutical’s revenue was up 485.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.45) earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Collegium Pharmaceutical will post -1.82 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Collegium Pharmaceutical news, Director Michael Thomas Heffernan sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.18, for a total transaction of $454,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 314,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,714,210.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders have sold 75,000 shares of company stock worth $1,282,750 over the last three months. Company insiders own 13.87% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Highland Capital Management LP grew its position in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical by 67.8% in the second quarter. Highland Capital Management LP now owns 508,822 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $12,135,000 after purchasing an additional 205,600 shares during the last quarter. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA grew its position in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical by 192.3% in the second quarter. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA now owns 127,460 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,040,000 after purchasing an additional 83,860 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical by 1,171.8% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 361,035 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $8,611,000 after purchasing an additional 332,647 shares during the last quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical by 203.9% in the second quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 155,374 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,706,000 after purchasing an additional 104,255 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical by 4.5% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 200,863 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,961,000 after purchasing an additional 8,558 shares during the last quarter.

Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes various products for patients suffering from pain. It provides DETERx platform technology that is designed to maintain the extended-release and safety profiles of highly abused drugs in the face of various methods of abuse and tampering, including chewing, crushing, and/or dissolving.

